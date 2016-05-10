Now UI Kit.

A beautiful Bootstrap 4 UI kit. Yours free.

Designed by . Coded by .

Basic Elements

Buttons

Pick your style

Pick your size

Pick your color

Links

Inputs

Form Controls

Checkboxes

Radios

Toggle Buttons


Sliders


Tabs with Icons on Card

I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at. So when you get something that has the name Kanye West on it, it’s supposed to be pushing the furthest possibilities. I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus.

I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus. I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at. I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at.

I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at. So when you get something that has the name Kanye West on it, it’s supposed to be pushing the furthest possibilities. I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus.

"I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus. I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at."

Tabs with Background on Card

I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at. So when you get something that has the name Kanye West on it, it’s supposed to be pushing the furthest possibilities. I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus.

I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus. I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at. I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at.

I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at. So when you get something that has the name Kanye West on it, it’s supposed to be pushing the furthest possibilities. I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus.

"I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus. I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at."

Progress Bars

Default
25%
Primary
60%

Navigation Pills

Pagination


Labels

Default Primary Success Info Warning Danger

Notifications

Typography

Header 1The Life of Now UI Kit

Header 2The Life of Now UI Kit

Header 3The Life of Now UI Kit

Header 4The Life of Now UI Kit

Header 5The Life of Now UI Kit
Header 6The Life of Now UI Kit

Paragraph I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus. I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at.

Quote

"I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus. I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people, this is the level that things could be at."

- Noaa

Muted Text

I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers...

Primary Text

I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers...

Info Text

I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers...

Success Text

I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers...

Warning Text

I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers...

Danger Text

I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers...

Small Tag Header with small subtitle
Use "small" tag for the headers

Images

Image

Rounded Image

Circle Image

Circle Image

Raised

Raised Image

Circle Raised

Thumbnail Image

Javascript components

Modal

Popovers



Datepicker

Tooltips



Carousel

Nucleo Icons

Now UI Kit comes with 100 custom icons made by our friends from NucleoApp. The official package contains over 2.100 thin icons which are looking great in combination with Now UI Kit Make sure you check all of them and use those that you like the most.
View Demo Icons View All Icons

Completed with examples

The kit comes with three pre-built pages to help you get started faster. You can change the text and images and you're good to go. More importantly, looking at them will give you a picture of what you can built with this powerful Bootstrap 4 ui kit.
Image View Landing Page
Image View Profile Page

Do you love this Bootstrap 4 UI Kit?

Cause if you do, it can be yours for FREE. Hit the button below to navigate to Creative Tim or Invision where you can find the kit in HTML or Sketch/PSD format. Start a new project or give an old Bootstrap project a new look!
Download HTML Download PSD/Sketch



Want more?

We've just launched Now UI Kit PRO. It has a huge number of components, sections and example pages. Start Your Development With A Badass Bootstrap 4 UI Kit.
Upgrade to PRO